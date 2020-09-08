Man in Lincoln steals money from cash register after showing the clerk his ID

Tip to thieves, No. 168: If you're going to rob a store, don't show your ID to the clerk you're robbing.

Lincoln police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of robbery after they say he grabbed cash out of a register and ran out of the Walgreens at 14th and Superior Streets.

Police said the man came in the store after 7 a.m. Monday and bought cigarettes. He then jumped over the counter and grabbed the money.

The man had showed his driver's license to the clerk to prove he was old enough to make the purchase.

The Walgreens worker gave officers a copy of the man's driver's license. Police discovered that he owns a vehicle matching the description of the getaway vehicle.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday, the man called Lincoln police and said he knew that officers were searching for him. Police said they went to a home west of the Lincoln airport and recovered the cigarettes the man had purchased as well as some bills possibly stolen in the robbery.

