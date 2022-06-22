 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed after pickup truck is hit by train in southeast Nebraska

A rural Seward man died Tuesday after his pickup truck was struck by a train at a railroad crossing in southeast Nebraska. 

Aaron S. Rathje, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. just north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and County Road 800 east of Friend, Nebraska. 

Investigators determined that Rathje was northbound on County Road 800 in a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup. The pickup entered the railroad crossing and was struck by an eastbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

