A 48-year-old man who died last week in a one vehicle crash in southwest Nebraska has been identified.

Shaunn C. Stanley of Curtis, Nebraska, was critically injured in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 83 near McCook on Thursday, according to the Red Willow County Sheriff's Office. He was taken to a hospital in McCook where he died.

Investigators determined that Stanley was alone in a vehicle and he lost control on the icy roadway about 7:25 a.m. His name was withheld pending notification of family.