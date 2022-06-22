Man killed when pickup truck, train collide in southeast Nebraska

A rural Seward man died Tuesday when his pickup truck collided with a train at a railroad crossing in southeast Nebraska.
Aaron S. Rathje, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. just north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and County Road 800 east of Friend, Nebraska.
Investigators determined that Rathje was northbound on County Road 800 in a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup. The pickup entered the railroad crossing and was struck by an eastbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.
The incident remains under investigation.
