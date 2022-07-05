Man killed when SUV crashes into farm field on Lincoln's northern edge

A man was killed Monday night when his SUV crashed in a farm field on the north edge of Lincoln, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Monday, sheriff's deputies, Lincoln police officers and a Raymond Fire and Rescue crew responded to a crash near North 27th Street and Arbor Road. Witnesses told officers that an SUV was traveling north at a high rate of speed, ran the stop sign at 27th and Arbor, went into a bean field and became airborne after striking a berm. The male driver was dead when first responders arrived, the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver's name wasn't immediately released Tuesday, pending notification of relatives.

Lincoln police on Tuesday released the name of a person who died Saturday in a crash at 37th and O Streets.

Police said 19-year-old Alexandor Eskra died Saturday night after a Ford Focus that was westbound on O Street crossed the median and struck Eskra's eastbound Subaru.

The force of the collision pushed the Subaru into an eastbound Chrysler, police said.

The driver of the Focus was spotted on surveillance video leaving the scene on foot about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Police still had not found him as of late Tuesday morning.

