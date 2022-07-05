 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man killed when SUV crashes into farm field on Lincoln's northern edge

  • 0

A man was killed Monday night when his SUV crashed in a farm field on the north edge of Lincoln, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Monday, sheriff's deputies, Lincoln police officers and a Raymond Fire and Rescue crew responded to a crash near North 27th Street and Arbor Road. Witnesses told officers that an SUV was traveling north at a high rate of speed, ran the stop sign at 27th and Arbor, went into a bean field and became airborne after striking a berm. The male driver was dead when first responders arrived, the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver's name wasn't immediately released Tuesday, pending notification of relatives.

Lincoln police on Tuesday released the name of a person who died Saturday in a crash at 37th and O Streets.

Police said 19-year-old Alexandor Eskra died Saturday night after a Ford Focus that was westbound on O Street crossed the median and struck Eskra's eastbound Subaru. 

People are also reading…

The force of the collision pushed the Subaru into an eastbound Chrysler, police said.

The driver of the Focus was spotted on surveillance video leaving the scene on foot about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Police still had not found him as of late Tuesday morning.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Devastating’: Thousands more told to evacuate from Sydney floods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert