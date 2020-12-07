 Skip to main content
Man suffers back pain atop 60-foot water tower in Lincoln, has to be lowered to the ground
Man suffers back pain atop 60-foot water tower in Lincoln, has to be lowered to the ground

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews had to lower a 31-year-old man to the ground after he experienced back pain while atop a 60-foot-high water tower. 

A 31-year-old man who experienced back pain while up on a 60-foot-high water tower in Lincoln had to be lowered to the ground by rescue crews.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews lowered a 31-year-old man to the ground from atop a 60-foot-high water tower after he experienced back pain.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue was contacted just before 11 a.m. Saturday to help the man, who was stuck on the top of a water tower near 84th and South Streets. 

Lincoln Fire Capt. Ron Trouba climbed up the external ladder and found the person lying on top of the tower near a ladder, said Nancy Crist, a Lincoln Fire & Rescue spokeswoman. 

Crew members stabilized the man, who then was strapped into a basket and lowered to the ground. The effort took about an hour to complete.

The man was taken to the hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening. 

Alia Conley

