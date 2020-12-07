Man suffers back pain atop 60-foot water tower in Lincoln, has to be lowered to the ground

A 31-year-old man who experienced back pain while up on a 60-foot-high water tower in Lincoln had to be lowered to the ground by rescue crews.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue was contacted just before 11 a.m. Saturday to help the man, who was stuck on the top of a water tower near 84th and South Streets.

Lincoln Fire Capt. Ron Trouba climbed up the external ladder and found the person lying on top of the tower near a ladder, said Nancy Crist, a Lincoln Fire & Rescue spokeswoman.

Crew members stabilized the man, who then was strapped into a basket and lowered to the ground. The effort took about an hour to complete.

The man was taken to the hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Photos: Our best staff images from December 2020

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.