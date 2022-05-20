Man trying to retrieve cat from highway is struck and killed in south-central Nebraska

A man trying to get a cat off a highway was struck by a pickup truck and killed Thursday night south of Holdrege in south-central Nebraska.

About 9:20 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol was notified of a car-pedestrian crash that had occurred on U.S. Highway 183 near the junction with U.S. Highway 136 in Harlan County, patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Claude Taylor, 63, of Atlanta, Nebraska, had stopped his vehicle to retrieve a cat that was on the highway. When Taylor walked into the southbound lane to get the cat, he was struck by a pickup truck driven by Jeremy Poindexter, 42, of Tipp City, Ohio.

Taylor was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The crash site is about 20 miles south of Holdrege. Atlanta is a village 8 miles southwest of Holdrege.

