 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man trying to retrieve cat from highway is struck and killed in south-central Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0

A man trying to get a cat off a highway was struck by a pickup truck and killed Thursday night south of Holdrege in south-central Nebraska.

About 9:20 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol was notified of a car-pedestrian crash that had occurred on U.S. Highway 183 near the junction with U.S. Highway 136 in Harlan County, patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Claude Taylor, 63, of Atlanta, Nebraska, had stopped his vehicle to retrieve a cat that was on the highway. When Taylor walked into the southbound lane to get the cat, he was struck by a pickup truck driven by Jeremy Poindexter, 42, of Tipp City, Ohio.

Taylor was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The crash site is about 20 miles south of Holdrege. Atlanta is a village 8 miles southwest of Holdrege. 

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

California influencer can name any country in under a second using only Google street view

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert