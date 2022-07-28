Man who got out of pickup to help driver after I-80 crash is killed by passing vehicle

A man who got out of the pickup truck he was in after the pickup was struck from behind on Interstate 80 was hit by a passing vehicle and died, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.

Just after 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Hall County sheriff's deputies were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash on I-80 south of Grand Island. Before they arrived, deputies were told of a secondary crash at the site.

Deputies' preliminary investigation indicated that a Nissan pickup truck pulling a U-Haul trailer, driven by Salvador Duque Moreno, was eastbound on I-80 when the pickup was struck from behind by an eastbound Peterbilt semitrailer truck driven by Yelena Coop. Hector Stanley Duque, 47, of California, got out of the pickup to help Duque Moreno. Duque then was struck by a passing vehicle and declared dead at the scene.

The Interstate was closed at mile marker 310 from just after 3 a.m. to about 7:10 a.m. during the investigation into the crash.