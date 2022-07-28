 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man who got out of pickup to help driver after I-80 crash is killed by passing vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0

A man who got out of the pickup truck he was in after the pickup was struck from behind on Interstate 80 was hit by a passing vehicle and died, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said. 

Just after 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Hall County sheriff's deputies were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash on I-80 south of Grand Island. Before they arrived, deputies were told of a secondary crash at the site.

Deputies' preliminary investigation indicated that a Nissan pickup truck pulling a U-Haul trailer, driven by Salvador Duque Moreno, was eastbound on I-80 when the pickup was struck from behind by an eastbound Peterbilt semitrailer truck driven by Yelena Coop. Hector Stanley Duque, 47, of California, got out of the pickup to help Duque Moreno. Duque then was struck by a passing vehicle and declared dead at the scene.

The Interstate was closed at mile marker 310 from just after 3 a.m. to about 7:10 a.m. during the investigation into the crash.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian busker takes the stage with Coldplay

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert