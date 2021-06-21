Man's body found in Missouri River

A man's body was recovered from the Missouri River on Sunday near Onawa, Iowa, about 60 miles north of Omaha.

A fisherman called 911 just before 1 p.m. to report that he had found a body north of the Iowa Highway 175 bridge near the Ivy Island Wildlife Management Area, according to a press release from the Monona County Sheriff's Office.

The man appeared to have been in the river for some time, the press release said.

The Sheriff's Office has asked area law enforcement agencies to check their missing person reports and forward any reports matching the man's description to its office.

The body was taken to the medical examiner in Sioux City, Iowa, for an autopsy.

World-Herald staff writer Jessica Wade contributed to this report.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kevin Cole Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272. Follow Kevin Cole Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today