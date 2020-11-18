Many college students adhere to COVID rules, but some are 'reckless' and 'irresponsible'

“I don’t know what works at this point,” said Taylor, of the Boston area. “All of this is a hard decision.”

Taylor said her organization intends to survey colleges nationwide next month to discover what worked this semester in gaining compliance from students, what testing routines were effective and other things.

Will Creeley, legal director of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, said it’s crucial that colleges convey clear expectations to students. He said his organization has heard from an unusually high number of students who thought they were unfairly disciplined for not physically distancing adequately and for criticizing the school’s handling of the pandemic.

Creeley said he sympathized with students, professors and administrators because this is such an unusual period. But he said that if campuses can’t realistically open safely, “maybe you shouldn’t do it at all.”

He cited a case at New York University in which students faced suspension for failing to keep their distance or wear masks at a party that took place before the semester started. Three of the students won a suit, arguing that they hadn’t received clear directions from the university, the New York Post said.