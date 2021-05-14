Many served, some died: Nebraskans look back on the Afghanistan War

Gouttierre sees the total departure as a betrayal of the many Afghans who put their trust in America over the past 20 years.

He is especially worried about the women and girls, who were terribly repressed under the Taliban regime — and could be again if the Taliban once again seizes power, as many predict.

“There’s a new generation who have major hopes and aspirations that were stimulated by our relationship,” Gouttierre said. “What are we going to do about those aspirations? What are we going to do to help our Afghan friends?”

He said the U.S. has pursued a half-hearted strategy in Afghanistan, never fully understanding or committing to a clear policy.

“After the absence of strategy ... by four successive administrations, it was probably better for us to depart rather than continue on that embarrassing approach,” he said. “Maybe it will reduce the confusion and indecisiveness.”

Kolenda has also come to believe that the U.S. must leave. He believes that leaving behind a small force of just a few thousand makes it a tempting target if the Taliban grows bolder.

“Our presence at that level is encouraging the worst behavior by these actors,” he said. “It’s the only way to bring about peace.”