'Marker geek' shares tales in book on Nebraska monuments; woman rushes into burning barn in Iowa

The dispute eventually died down, Barnes explained in his book, and Paine’s wife became an officer in the DAR. The boulder, with the etched words chosen by the DAR, sits at 3026 Lincoln Blvd.

There are plenty of other interesting tidbits and back stories about historical markers in Barnes’ 176-page book, “Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze.” And, with the pandemic limiting large gatherings, the author said now is an ideal time to check out the remote pastures and gravel roads where some of these stone and bronze monuments are situated. Plenty of social distancing there. Many, though, can be seen along major highways.

Barnes, an Omaha-based historian and author, said he kept running into old, and sometimes forgotten, historical markers while doing research on sites of old military forts and frontier battlegrounds. Thus, a book, which was financed by the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation.

He focused his search on markers placed before the state’s centennial in 1967 and didn’t include the many memorials erected to commemorate wars fought in other countries, such as World War I. He also didn’t include the familiar, dark-blue historical markers that dot the state’s roadsides. Those markers, which were erected by the State Historical Society, now History Nebraska, are well documented, Barnes said.