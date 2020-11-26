'Marker geek' shares tales in book on Nebraska monuments; woman rushes into burning barn in Iowa

LINCOLN — Jeff Barnes calls himself a “marker geek.”
But a recent book he wrote about Nebraska’s historical markers uncovered some tales that even non-geeks could appreciate.
Like the battle in 1911 over a boulder that the Omaha Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution wanted to place in Bemis Park to mark the location of pioneer trails, including the Oregon Trail.
Trouble was, the Oregon Trail never passed through Omaha, much less Bemis Park.
Clarence Paine, then the director of the Nebraska State Historical Society, tried to impress that on the DAR, suggesting that the wording on the massive boulder be amended to avoid the phrase “Oregon Trail” — a trail that began in St. Joseph, Missouri, and angled up into Nebraska southwest of present-day Beatrice.
Paine suggested that the monument emphasize the California Trail, later called Military Road, which did pass through the city.
But the DAR ignored his advice, and a kerfuffle erupted.
Paine labeled the gaffe “ridiculous,” and one that would mislead the youth of Omaha. The DAR, meanwhile, fired back that Paine’s protests were fake news —that he’d given his permission for the wording.
The Omaha World-Herald weighed in. One headline screamed: “Ladies of the D.A.R. Have Goods on Paine.”
The dispute eventually died down, Barnes explained in his book, and Paine’s wife became an officer in the DAR. The boulder, with the etched words chosen by the DAR, sits at 3026 Lincoln Blvd.
There are plenty of other interesting tidbits and back stories about historical markers in Barnes’ 176-page book, “Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze.” And, with the pandemic limiting large gatherings, the author said now is an ideal time to check out the remote pastures and gravel roads where some of these stone and bronze monuments are situated. Plenty of social distancing there. Many, though, can be seen along major highways.
Barnes, an Omaha-based historian and author, said he kept running into old, and sometimes forgotten, historical markers while doing research on sites of old military forts and frontier battlegrounds. Thus, a book, which was financed by the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation.
He focused his search on markers placed before the state’s centennial in 1967 and didn’t include the many memorials erected to commemorate wars fought in other countries, such as World War I. He also didn’t include the familiar, dark-blue historical markers that dot the state’s roadsides. Those markers, which were erected by the State Historical Society, now History Nebraska, are well documented, Barnes said.
He found nearly 300 other monuments, commemorating everything from pioneer graves, Indian battles and frontier massacres, to the first Catholic Mass in Omaha and the state’s highest point, an almost imperceptible rise in the prairie southwest of Kimball. Some were fashioned from rubble created by the carving of Mount Rushmore; others carved into rocks deposited in Nebraska by ancient glaciers; still others were works of art, such as the sculpture of Abraham Lincoln that stands at the west entrance to the State Capitol.
More than 100 monuments were placed, beginning in 1912, to mark the path of the Oregon Trail across Nebraska, all 425 miles worth.
The heroes of Barnes’ book include early marker geeks like Ezra Meeker, an Oregon hops magnate, who drove a team of oxen to promote marking the trail, and State Surveyor Robert Harvey, who crossed the state to document the route.
A favorite story of mine from the book is about the large rock that marks the spot in 1862 where a much-hyped “steam wagon” broke down while trying to cross the Plains.
The steam wagon had been shipped to Nebraska City from Minnesota by local entrepreneur Joseph R. Brown, Barnes wrote. It was intended to be a “railroad without rails” that could transport freight to Denver and beyond. Hundreds witnessed the unloading of the iron beast from the paddle-wheeler West Wind. The big engine made an impressive, smoke-belching climb into Nebraska City and later gave rides to several prominent citizens.
But when it embarked westward loaded with 5 tons of goods, the wagon broke a cylinder crank 7 miles west of town.
Brown, undaunted, ordered four more steam wagons. But Barnes said the order was never fulfilled as the foundry switched its focus to producing ironclad warships, like the Monitor, for the Civil War.
The author said dedications of historical markers served as a form of “entertainment” back in the day, with speeches and hundreds, even thousands, of people attending. The markers, he said, record the heritage of the state, though some have been lost, and many had been almost forgotten.
Signed copies of Barnes’ book are available at the Bookworm bookstore in Omaha. The book is also available on Amazon.
* * *
Speaking of monuments, alert reader Gloria Austerberry of Omaha recently pointed out a group of four monuments lining a walking trail at Fontenelle Park that detail the history of the Omaha Indian Tribe.
Omaha, of course, took its name from the “Umonhon” Tribe, whose ancestral home was eastern Nebraska. And Fontenelle Park was named for an Omaha chief, Logan Fontenelle.
The monuments, created by Omaha artist Trudy Swanson, were installed in 2015 and detail the heritage of the tribe, whose reservation is north of Omaha.
* * *
Would you rush into a burning building to save what’s inside?
Michelle Antunez, 44, of Macedonia, Iowa, east of Council Bluffs, was confronted with that dangerous dilemma on Friday the 13th, as she was driving her daughter, Lian, 15, home from Riverside Community High School.
They passed by a restored barn, painted with giant sunflowers on its sides, and noticed what appeared to be dust rising around it. “Is that dust or smoke?” asked Antunez.
A few yards down the road, she turned around. By then, her daughter could see flames shooting from the barn.
Antunez said she hesitated a bit after seeing “no trespassing” signs at the farm entrance, but drove toward the barn. She called 911 and knocked on the farmhouse door. No response.
“I thought, ‘Gosh, they have a lot of critters,’ ” she said. So into the barn she went, armed with a garden hose.
Antunez was able to hand a litter of kittens found in the barn to her daughter as volunteer firefighters arrived. Her quick action spared a flock of chickens and some pigs, and saved the barn from more extensive damage.
She said she doesn’t consider herself a hero of any kind, and hopes anyone would have done what she did.
“You just do what you feel you need to do,” Antunez said.
