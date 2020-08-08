Mask mandate appears to be making a difference in Lincoln

Pat Lopez, director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said the trend is moving in the right direction, and officials see a relationship between mask-wearing and decreasing infections.

Still, she cautioned that officials want to see another week of numbers.

“The bottom line is we are seeing fewer infections,” Lopez said.

Nebraska’s daily average, tallied from the previous seven days of new cases, has sat above 270 new cases a day since July 25. As of Thursday, Nebraska had 294 new cases a day in its seven-day average.

Nebraska was last above 300 new cases a day about May 20.

Douglas County’s daily average was 140 as of Friday — and had been around that level for two weeks. Douglas County was last at that level in early June.

Lincoln’s mayor said Friday that Lincoln has not contained community transmission of the virus and a high risk of its spread remains.

With K-12 schools and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln about to return, Gaylor Baird said, “so much is at stake right now.”

“We need everyone pulling together to protect this community,” she said.