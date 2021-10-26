Mask mandate extended in Lincoln, Lancaster County

Starting Wednesday, masks will no longer be mandatory at the two high schools in the Papillion La Vista district. They will remain mandatory at middle and elementary schools, but the district has plans to make masks optional over the next few months if data supports it.

The Ralston Public Schools plans to drop its mask mandate for middle and high school students Monday.

And the University of Nebraska at Kearney lifted its campuswide mask mandate last week.

Most entities that have removed mask mandates have cited a decline in COVID cases. According to the most recent data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 3,756 cases statewide last week, a 9% decline from the previous week and a nearly 30% decline from the peak reached in early September.

Lancaster County has seen an even steeper decline. There were 507 cases last week, a decline of more than 15% from the previous week. Compared with the delta variant-associated peak reached the first week of September, cases are down more than 50%.

But local officials have expressed concern at the number of COVID patients that continue to fill Lincoln's hospital beds.