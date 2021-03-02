Masks required at state basketball tournaments in Lincoln

The seats are socially distanced, the arena has limited capacity and masks are required at the girls and boys state basketball tournaments in Lincoln.

NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said that kids and parents for the most part are following mask regulations, but some "do forget at times."

"Some of them are pulling their masks down to yell for their team," Bellar said. "It's about just reminding them to keep their masks up because some of them have it around their chin, and we don't like seeing that."

The tournaments, to be held at the Pinnacle Bank Arena and Lincoln high schools, shifted from three-day tourneys to five days of play. The girls tournament runs Tuesday through Saturday, followed by the boys tournament March 9-13.

Bellar said that although the tournament doesn't have the crowd it would typically draw, players and fans are happy that the basketball tournament is a go.

"It's not the crowds we usually have," he said, "but there's sure as heck a lot more than there were in the boys' game last year when we were only able to have family, so we're just very pleased that we were able to play."