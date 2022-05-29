Massive hailstones hit central Nebraska

Grapefruit-sized hail hit portions of central Nebraska as severe storms moved through the state Sunday night.

Loup and Garfield Counties in north-central Nebraska were most impacted by the supercell thunderstorm that put much of the state under severe thunderstorm and tornado watches. The largest hailstone recorded by the National Weather Service Sunday night was 5 inches in diameter near Burwell, Nebraska, but Twitter users and storm chasers posted images of hail measuring up to 6 inches in diameter.

The massive hailstones rival the largest ever recorded in Nebraska. The record belongs to a 7-inch hailstone that fell near Aurora during a June 2003 storm. At the time, it was the largest hailstone ever recorded in the U.S.

Since then, the record has been broken by an 8-inch hailstone in Vivian, South Dakota.

High wind gusts were also reported Sunday night, with 70 mph winds recorded in Scottsbluff and 60 mph winds recorded in Perkins and Hooker Counties.

The severe weather threat was significantly less pronounced in Douglas County, with some high wind gusts and possible non-severe thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning. Severe storms are possible in Omaha Monday night.

