 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Massive hailstones hit central Nebraska

Massive hailstones hit central Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0

Grapefruit-sized hail hit portions of central Nebraska as severe storms moved through the state Sunday night.

Loup and Garfield Counties in north-central Nebraska were most impacted by the supercell thunderstorm that put much of the state under severe thunderstorm and tornado watches. The largest hailstone recorded by the National Weather Service Sunday night was 5 inches in diameter near Burwell, Nebraska, but Twitter users and storm chasers posted images of hail measuring up to 6 inches in diameter.

The massive hailstones rival the largest ever recorded in Nebraska. The record belongs to a 7-inch hailstone that fell near Aurora during a June 2003 storm. At the time, it was the largest hailstone ever recorded in the U.S.

Since then, the record has been broken by an 8-inch hailstone in Vivian, South Dakota.  

High wind gusts were also reported Sunday night, with 70 mph winds recorded in Scottsbluff and 60 mph winds recorded in Perkins and Hooker Counties.

People are also reading…

The severe weather threat was significantly less pronounced in Douglas County, with some high wind gusts and possible non-severe thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning. Severe storms are possible in Omaha Monday night.

Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed

Drone video captures the moment a destructive tornado tears through a Kansas town, watch the U.S. Air Force sink a massive cargo ship with just one bomb, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.

Drone shows incredible view of destructive Kansas tornado
National News
AP

Drone shows incredible view of destructive Kansas tornado

  • Updated
  • 0

Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer captured this stunning shot of the Kansas tornado on April 29. Incredibly, no lives were lost by this EF3 tornado.

Must see! U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory sinks a massive cargo ship in seconds
National News
AP

Must see! U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory sinks a massive cargo ship in seconds

  • Updated
  • 0

And they did it with a single precision-guided bomb. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

U.S. abortion rights: What a post-Roe v. Wade America would look like?
National News
AP

U.S. abortion rights: What a post-Roe v. Wade America would look like?

  • Updated
  • 0

A leaked US Supreme Court draft ruling indicates the imminent end to nationwide legal abortion, long viewed as a basic freedom by tens of mill…

Thai province holds annual amateur rocket-firing competition
World
AP

Thai province holds annual amateur rocket-firing competition

  • Updated
  • 0

Ethnic Mon people in Thailand's Pathum Thani province take part in their traditional annual rocket-firing competition.

Flowers bloom in war-torn Syria's battered province of Idlib
World
AP

Flowers bloom in war-torn Syria's battered province of Idlib

  • Updated
  • 0

Syrian children play in a field of Poppy anemone as spring blooms near Jisr al-Shughur in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib by the border…

Black bear looks hilariously stunned after caught breaking into Connecticut car
National News
AP

Black bear looks hilariously stunned after caught breaking into Connecticut car

  • Updated
  • 0

A black bear looks stunned after being caught breaking into a car in Connecticut.

U.S. braces for fallout from Roe v. Wade decision
National News
AP

U.S. braces for fallout from Roe v. Wade decision

  • Updated
  • 0

As activists hunker down outside the U.S. Supreme Court and lawmakers weighing next steps, many are bracing for a court decision poised to ove…

Tornadoes wreak havoc in Texas
National News
AP

Tornadoes wreak havoc in Texas

  • Updated
  • 0

A resident of Crowell, Texas, captured several videos of a large tornado barreling across an open field on May 4.

Creepy sound of a black hole shared by NASA
Latest Headlines
AP

Creepy sound of a black hole shared by NASA

  • Updated
  • 0

On May 4, NASA shared audio coming from the black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster. This comes on the same week they held "Bla…

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert