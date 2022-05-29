Massive hailstones hit central Nebraska

Grapefruit-sized hail hit portions of central Nebraska as severe storms moved through the state Sunday night.
Loup and Garfield Counties in north-central Nebraska were most impacted by the supercell thunderstorm that put much of the state under severe thunderstorm and tornado watches. The largest hailstone recorded by the National Weather Service Sunday night was 5 inches in diameter near Burwell, Nebraska, but Twitter users and storm chasers posted images of hail measuring up to 6 inches in diameter.
6” hail at the intersection of US-183 and N-96. #NEwx pic.twitter.com/v4Q0WZBA4i— Dan Gottschalk (@dangottschalk) May 30, 2022
Holy mother of god! AT LEAST grapefruit size hail north of Taylor, NE! pic.twitter.com/JScu1Drkzo— Samplini (@WXRickard800) May 30, 2022
The massive hailstones rival the largest ever recorded in Nebraska. The record belongs to a 7-inch hailstone that fell near Aurora during a June 2003 storm. At the time, it was the largest hailstone ever recorded in the U.S.
Since then, the record has been broken by an 8-inch hailstone in Vivian, South Dakota.
High wind gusts were also reported Sunday night, with 70 mph winds recorded in Scottsbluff and 60 mph winds recorded in Perkins and Hooker Counties.
People are also reading…
The severe weather threat was significantly less pronounced in Douglas County, with some high wind gusts and possible non-severe thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning. Severe storms are possible in Omaha Monday night.
Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Drone video captures the moment a destructive tornado tears through a Kansas town, watch the U.S. Air Force sink a massive cargo ship with just one bomb, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer captured this stunning shot of the Kansas tornado on April 29. Incredibly, no lives were lost by this EF3 tornado.
And they did it with a single precision-guided bomb. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
A leaked US Supreme Court draft ruling indicates the imminent end to nationwide legal abortion, long viewed as a basic freedom by tens of mill…
Ethnic Mon people in Thailand's Pathum Thani province take part in their traditional annual rocket-firing competition.
Syrian children play in a field of Poppy anemone as spring blooms near Jisr al-Shughur in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib by the border…
A black bear looks stunned after being caught breaking into a car in Connecticut.
As activists hunker down outside the U.S. Supreme Court and lawmakers weighing next steps, many are bracing for a court decision poised to ove…
A resident of Crowell, Texas, captured several videos of a large tornado barreling across an open field on May 4.
On May 4, NASA shared audio coming from the black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster. This comes on the same week they held "Bla…