 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McCook man killed in two-vehicle crash south of North Platte

  • Updated
  • 0

A McCook man was killed in a two-vehicle collision near Wellfleet, Nebraska, south of North Platte, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reported.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Just after 4:15 p.m. Saturday, the Lincoln County 911 center was informed of a crash on U.S. Highway 83 near Wellfleet. The vehicles had hit nearly head-on.

Investigators found that a northbound 1999 Ford Taurus had crossed the center line of the highway. The car struck a southbound 2013 Chevrolet pickup.

The driver of the Taurus, 33-year-old Jordan Lauger of McCook, was pronounced dead at the scene. The four people in the pickup were taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte for treatment.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers are closer to understanding where the light between galactic clusters comes from

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert