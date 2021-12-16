McCool Junction man dies in collision between semi and tractor

A 78-year-old man from rural McCool Junction, Nebraska, has died in a collision between a tractor and semitrailer truck in York County.

Cleon Schwartz was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Capt. Josh Gillespie of the York County Sheriff's Office. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at the Cornerstone Event Center on the York County Fairgrounds.

Investigators determined that a 2018 Kenworth T300 driven by Larry Burton of Henderson, Nebraska, and a John Deere 4440 tractor driven by Schwartz both were westbound on County Road 4 near County Road J around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. The semi rear-ended the tractor, causing Schwartz to be ejected.

The semi ended up in the south ditch on its wheels and the tractor was on its side in the north ditch, Gillespie said. It's not known whether seat belts were in use by either driver at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

McCool Junction is about 50 miles west of Lincoln.

