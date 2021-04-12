Mead ethanol plant hasn't paid property taxes since 2014, owes $518,630

JBGJ Investments LLC paid Saunders County $511,810 for the taxes and interest owed by AltEn for 2015, 2016 and the first half of 2017, Scanlon said. AltEn and JBGJ agreed to a settlement in February, according to court records.

Casilda Landholdings paid the county $114,243 for the second half of the 2017 taxes, plus interest, Scanlon said.

But since 2018, no investor has paid AltEn's property tax debt, she said. AltEn still owes Saunders County $518,630 in back taxes and interest for 2018 and 2019.

AltEn also owes $195,926 for 2020 taxes, but that is not considered delinquent and wouldn't be until later this year.

AltEn's tax debt makes the ethanol plant the largest landholder with delinquent property taxes in Saunders County, Scanlon said.

"I can't even think of who the next most delinquent person would be," she said. "It would be miniscule in comparison."

Property taxes support such local services as schools, fire departments, roads and other functions of local government.

The $210,084 that AltEn received last year came from the federal government. It was part of $14 million in relief money that the state awarded to 23 ethanol plants.