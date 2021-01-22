Mead residents say ethanol plant is spreading 'poison' and making them sick

UNL scientist Judy Wu-Smart, who has been investigating bee deaths in the area, found high levels of pesticides in vegetation and pollen. But she said more research is needed to determine the source.

Residents and village officials are frustrated that Nebraska officials haven’t been more aggressive in dealing with AltEn. It was Dyas, the Mead area resident, not the state, who was the first to test the compost AltEn was spreading on fields.

“I did my own testing because I knew for a fact there was something in there that was repeatedly making my animals sick,” she said.

Villagers say they believe that some neighbors have moved out and some people have refused to move in because of the smell.

“People come to our town, and they want to know why it smells so bad,” said Bill Thorson, chairman of the Mead board of trustees. “They want to know, ‘How can you live like that?’”

Mead has changed its zoning rules so that if AltEn closes, the facility can never reopen as an ethanol plant, said Jody Weible, a former member of the Village Planning Board.

State officials provided The World-Herald with information on steps it has taken with AltEn.