Medical helicopter a necessity as central Nebraska deals with COVID surge

KEARNEY, Neb. — Along with face masks, quarantines and nasal swab tests, there’s one often-overlooked necessity in the current onslaught of COVID-19 in the region: Good Samaritan Hospital’s AirCare helicopter.
Since March, the chopper has transported COVID-19 patients in central Nebraska and beyond to a hospital that can provide a higher level of care.
“If we didn’t have a passion for this, we wouldn’t be here,” said Luke Ballmer, manager of the AirCare flight program and communication center. “We want to do the best for the patient at all times. COVID just makes it a little more challenging.”
The transfer process is coordinated with the Nebraska COVID-19 Transfer Center, which is operated by the CHI Health Transfer Center in Omaha.
For a number of years, it has facilitated patient transfers within the CHI Health system.
The state transfer center was established in April when Gov. Pete Ricketts asked multiple health systems to work together to help hospitals across the state transfer patients during the pandemic.
“Since CHI Health had the infrastructure in place to work across a large area, the health systems agreed the best and quickest solution would be to set up a Nebraska COVID-19 Transfer Center,” said Kristen Blum, the division director of CHI Health Virtual Care Operations, which includes the system’s Transfer Center.
When a call comes in, the team identifies the closest hospital that has the capacity and capability to care for a patient with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19. It chooses from all hospitals across the state, not just CHI Health hospitals.
In the past nine months, AirCare has transported more than a dozen coronavirus patients, in addition to its regular patient load.
Its crew must stabilize and care for the patients while transporting them.
“We try to place patients in a hospital close to them that can take care of them,” Blum said. “Sometimes, we’ve had to go quite a distance to find beds, but so far, we’ve always had a bed.”
The center relies on Nebraska hospitals with intensive care units but may go out of state if needed. AirCare may also transfer patients who are recovering but still need hospital care to other hospitals to free up ICU beds.
“We try to spread out where the patients go so we don’t inundate any one system,” Blum said. “This is a challenging time, so the time it might take to line up a transfer can be much longer than we’re used to seeing because hospitals are reaching their limits.”
She added, “The normal processes don’t work right now like they have in the past, so we’ve had to reach farther across the state to find space for some of these people. We are all reaching our limits of our ability to care for these patients.”
The AirCare chopper carries a pilot and two nurses who have emergency medical services certification and an emergency medical technician or paramedic’s license.
“If a critical patient can’t go by air, we take an ambulance and add a respiratory therapist to the ambulance crew,” said Matt Walter, a paramedic and the supervisor of Good Samaritan’s EMS ambulance service.
AirCare’s top concern is safety, then speed. The average air speed of the Bell 429 is 170 to 174 mph. From Kearney, it can get to Broken Bow in 20 minutes, North Platte in 30 minutes and Ogallala in 55 minutes, roughly one-third of the driving time.
This year, the chopper has taken patients to hospitals in Denver and South Dakota and as far as the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
“Sometimes the distance is a lot farther than what we’re used to, and extended flights can be very fatiguing,” Ballmer said. “Safety is No. 1 with us, so we watch that closely.”
AirCare only transports patients to the higher-care facilities. They are returned home in an ambulance.
Because of COVID-19 transfer calls on top of their normal flights for heart attacks, strokes or severe trauma patients, it has been a busy, stressful time for AirCare crews in Kearney.
Blum is concerned about the expected rise in cases and hospitalizations in the next few weeks and its effects on hospitals and their staffs.
“Just being a special COVID transfer station means we’re not operating with business as usual,” she said. “Our hospitals are strained. It’s taking longer to find placements for patients, and we’re not at the end of it yet. We’re trying to pull together to minimize the impact.”
Blum said capacity at hospitals changes quite a bit during the course of a day, so it can be hard to find beds for patients.
“The Transfer Center can assist hospitals in this to give them time to care for patients, while also balancing the load of transfers across multiple facilities to keep other hospitals from becoming overwhelmed,” she said.
Despite the demands of COVID-19, Ballmer remains enthusiastic about his role in health care.
“Even prior to COVID, no two days were ever the same. No two calls were ever the same,” he said. “There are happy moments and sad moments, but I can’t imagine doing anything else. I can’t wait to come to work.”
