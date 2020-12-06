Medical helicopter a necessity as central Nebraska deals with COVID surge

When a call comes in, the team identifies the closest hospital that has the capacity and capability to care for a patient with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19. It chooses from all hospitals across the state, not just CHI Health hospitals.

In the past nine months, AirCare has transported more than a dozen coronavirus patients, in addition to its regular patient load.

Its crew must stabilize and care for the patients while transporting them.

“We try to place patients in a hospital close to them that can take care of them,” Blum said. “Sometimes, we’ve had to go quite a distance to find beds, but so far, we’ve always had a bed.”

The center relies on Nebraska hospitals with intensive care units but may go out of state if needed. AirCare may also transfer patients who are recovering but still need hospital care to other hospitals to free up ICU beds.

“We try to spread out where the patients go so we don’t inundate any one system,” Blum said. “This is a challenging time, so the time it might take to line up a transfer can be much longer than we’re used to seeing because hospitals are reaching their limits.”