Memorial Day travel expected to rebound as COVID concerns lessen

AAA expects a 60% increase in travelers over the Memorial Day holiday as the nation continues to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 37 million Americans are expected to travel 50 or more miles from home during the weekend ending Monday, AAA Travel predicted. That's a significant increase from last year, when only 23 million traveled, the lowest number on record since AAA began recording the figure in 2000.
The number of travelers is still expected to be nearly 6 million under 2019's total. AAA urges those who choose to travel this year to exercise caution and take measures to protect themselves and others as the pandemic continues.
“As more people get the COVID-19 vaccine and consumer confidence grows, Americans are demonstrating a strong desire to travel this Memorial Day,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “This pent-up demand will result in a significant increase in Memorial Day travel, which is a strong indicator for summer, though we must all remember to continue taking important safety precautions.”
Most Americans, about 34 million, are planning to travel by auto, a 52% increase compared to 2020. Another 2.5 million people are expected to board airplanes, about six times more than 2020, and 237,000 others will travel by bus and train.
The increase in auto travel is expected despite a return of gas prices to pre-pandemic levels. A gallon of regular gas in Nebraska averages $2.91, AAA says. That compares with $1.84 per gallon last year and $2.75 in 2019.
A key factor contributing to the expected increase in travel this holiday is the recent announcement from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk to themselves, while taking proper precautions.
For travelers who are not vaccinated but choose to travel, CDC recommends that they practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash their hands and get tested before and after travel. Whether vaccinated or not, remember masks are required on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and train stations.
AAA Travel has noted significant recent increases in online traffic and bookings on AAA.com, particularly for hotels and car rentals, heading into the summer travel season. The booking data reveal that domestic travel and road trips remain the biggest drivers of travel recovery in the near term.
