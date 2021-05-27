Memorial Day travel expected to rebound as COVID concerns lessen

AAA expects a 60% increase in travelers over the Memorial Day holiday as the nation continues to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 37 million Americans are expected to travel 50 or more miles from home during the weekend ending Monday, AAA Travel predicted. That's a significant increase from last year, when only 23 million traveled, the lowest number on record since AAA began recording the figure in 2000.

The number of travelers is still expected to be nearly 6 million under 2019's total. AAA urges those who choose to travel this year to exercise caution and take measures to protect themselves and others as the pandemic continues.

“As more people get the COVID-19 vaccine and consumer confidence grows, Americans are demonstrating a strong desire to travel this Memorial Day,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “This pent-up demand will result in a significant increase in Memorial Day travel, which is a strong indicator for summer, though we must all remember to continue taking important safety precautions.”

Most Americans, about 34 million, are planning to travel by auto, a 52% increase compared to 2020. Another 2.5 million people are expected to board airplanes, about six times more than 2020, and 237,000 others will travel by bus and train.