Memorial service set for Nebraska woman killed in collision with semi
A memorial service for a Norfolk woman who was killed Thanksgiving Day in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 81 has been scheduled for Thursday. 

The service for Amanda Thackston, 26, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Thackston died in a head-on crash with a semitrailer truck about 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving just south of the Nebraska Highway 98 junction with Highway 81, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined that Thackston was northbound on Highway 81 in a 2008 GMC Envoy when the SUV crossed the center line and collided with a southbound 2020 Peterbilt semitrailer truck. The driver of the semi, Kenneth Schanche of Lesterville, South Dakota, was not injured. 

Investigators said Thackston was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

