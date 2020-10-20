Men accused of driving drunk involved in crashes with train, house in Cass County

Cass County deputies were called to investigate separate incidents in which men accused of driving drunk were involved in crashes involving a train and a house.

The deputies arrested a 55-year-old man from Louisville, Nebraska, and a 23-year-old man from Colon, Nebraska, both on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Cass County Sheriff Bill Brueggemann said. The separate incidents occurred between 2:15 a.m. and 2:35 a.m. Sunday. Neither driver was seriously injured.

Investigators were called to Mahoney Road and Two Gates Drive west of Louisville about 2:15 a.m. to investigate a car-vs.-train collision. The driver told deputies that his 1968 Mercury Cougar became stuck on the railroad tracks and he went to get help.

A train traveling about 40 mph hit the car.

The driver of the Cougar was determined to have over twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system and was booked into the Cass County Jail.

About 2:35 a.m., deputies were called to a home in South Bend where the resident reported that his house had been hit by a car. Investigators determined that the car was westbound on Nebraska Highway 66 when it went off the roadway, striking an electrical pole and snapping it in half.