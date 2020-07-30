Mike Kennedy withdraws from University of Nebraska Board of Regents race

Mike Kennedy has pulled out of the race for a seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, saying Thursday he can do more good in his current roles.

His announcement came as a surprise to psychologist Jack Stark, against whom Kennedy was expected to run in the Nov. 3 general election.

Kennedy, 49, is on the Millard Public Schools board, an elected role, and is an appointee on the Omaha Public Library Board. He said that with the coronavirus pandemic still troubling the area and the nation, he should keep working for those entities.

He won the primary in a tight race over Stark, with Viv Ewing close behind both of them. Kennedy’s decision leaves Stark as the sole candidate.

Ewing said Thursday evening she would consider her options, such as running as a write-in candidate, but that sounded unlikely. “Jack Stark is a great candidate,” Ewing said. “And I just think he’ll do a great job.”