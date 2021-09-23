Missing 72-year-old Plattsmouth man found dead in Missouri River

A Plattsmouth man who had been missing since Saturday has been found dead in the Missouri River.

The body of John Zarkowski, 72, was recovered Wednesday in his 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV about 520 yards south of the Plattsmouth boat dock, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said. The SUV had been located late Tuesday with the aid of a specialized sonar system about 30 feet from shore.

The Sheriff's Office said Adventures With Purpose, a national underwater search team that happened to be in Omaha, plus the Omaha Fire Department and the Yutan Volunteer Fire Department assisted in the recovery. The City of Plattsmouth, Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue and Neff Towing of Omaha also assisted.

Adventures With Purpose is a company that travels the U.S., free of charge, assisting families and law enforcement with finding missing loved ones underwater.

Zarkowski last was seen about 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at his residence at Buccaneer Bay in Plattsmouth. Officials said he was thought to have left his home early the next day.

Investigators had searched numerous waterways in Cass County and Bellevue over the past several days.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.