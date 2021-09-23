 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missing 72-year-old Plattsmouth man found dead in Missouri River
0 comments

Missing 72-year-old Plattsmouth man found dead in Missouri River

A Plattsmouth man who had been missing since Saturday has been found dead in the Missouri River. 

John Zarkowski

Zarkowski

The body of John Zarkowski, 72, was recovered Wednesday in his 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV about 520 yards south of the Plattsmouth boat dock, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said. The SUV had been located late Tuesday with the aid of a specialized sonar system about 30 feet from shore. 

The Sheriff's Office said Adventures With Purpose, a national underwater search team that happened to be in Omaha, plus the Omaha Fire Department and the Yutan Volunteer Fire Department assisted in the recovery. The City of Plattsmouth, Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue and Neff Towing of Omaha also assisted. 

Adventures With Purpose is a company that travels the U.S., free of charge, assisting families and law enforcement with finding missing loved ones underwater.

Zarkowski last was seen about 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at his residence at Buccaneer Bay in Plattsmouth. Officials said he was thought to have left his home early the next day.

Investigators had searched numerous waterways in Cass County and Bellevue over the past several days.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pakistan urges patience in Afghanistan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert