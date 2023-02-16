The body of a man who had been missing since early February was found in a grain bin at the company he worked at in Bruning, Nebraska.

Jamie Balluch, 43, was found dead at Bruning Grain and Feed Company on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

After initial searches of the company's property by the Thayer County Sheriff's Office were unsuccessful, the Sheriff's Office requested help from the State Patrol, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, according to the release.

Bruning is about 40 miles south of York.