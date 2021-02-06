Missing Weeping Water woman found dead, family member says

A day after the vehicle of a missing Weeping Water woman was found in Otoe County, a family member on Saturday wrote on Facebook that “… the worst has happened and Amber has passed.”

The black 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SUV last seen driven by 48-year-old Amber Tjaden, who went missing Jan. 27, was found in rural Otoe County. A deceased person was found in the area as well, according to a press release from the Otoe County Sheriff's Office. An autopsy has been ordered.

Officials have not released the person's identity, but Mike Lewis, Tjaden’s brother-in-law, on Saturday wrote on Facebook: “It is with sad news I pass along that the vehicle has been found, and unfortunately, the worst has happened and Amber has passed.”

Tjaden is the daughter of former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle and former State Sen. Deb Suttle. She managed the Gateway to College program at Metropolitan Community College.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lewis thanked friends for sharing a post he had written about Tjaden and said the dissemination of information had helped in the search for her.

He thanked Tjaden’s former and current students for their support and encouraged them to be kind to one another and to continue her legacy by bettering themselves through education.