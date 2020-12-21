Missouri man dies in head-on collision on western Iowa highway

A Missouri man died Sunday in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 34 north of Malvern, Iowa, in Mills County.

Johny Joe Ford, 76, of Maryville, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Iowa State Patrol said. The driver of the other vehicle, Michael A. Vasquez, 48, of Malvern, was flown by helicopter in critical condition to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Investigators determined that Ford was driving a 2018 Toyota Prius east on Highway 34 about 5:30 p.m. near mile marker 15 when the vehicle crossed into the westbound lane. The Toyota collided with a 2008 Infinity SUV driven by Vasquez.

Malvern is about 35 miles southeast of Omaha.

