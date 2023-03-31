A 63-year-old Missouri man died in a vehicle crash in southeast Nebraska Thursday afternoon.

At about 3:45 p.m., Nemaha County emergency communications received a call about a two-vehicle crash a mile and half east of Auburn on U.S. Highway 136.

LeRoy Forbes, a 53-year-old from Falls City, was driving east and pulling a trailer with a Ford F350 pickup when his trailer was reportedly rear-ended by a 2020 Nissan van driven by David Paris, a 63-year-old from Green Ridge, Missouri. A press release from the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office said Forbes had slowed down for traffic prior to being struck.

Both men were taken to Nemaha County Hospital. Paris died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash, the Sheriff's Office reported.

Auburn Fire and Rescue and Peru Fire and Rescue also assisted at the crash scene.