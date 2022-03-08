Missouri Valley woman dies after one-vehicle crash on I-29 near Council Bluffs

A 62-year-old Iowa woman died in a one-vehicle rollover crash early Tuesday on Interstate 29 near Council Bluffs.

Wanda J. Trovato of Missouri Valley was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where she was pronounced dead, the Iowa State Patrol said. A 4-month-old boy also was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators determined that Trovato was southbound near the Interstate 680 exchange about 7:30 a.m. when her 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer entered the median and rolled over. She was wearing a seat belt. The child was secured by a child safety harness.

Trovato was the child's great-grandmother.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The inside lanes were closed in both directions during the investigation.

