Monarch butterfly advocate in Nebraska says 'endangered' status not a surprise

The executive director of Nebraska Monarchs wasn’t surprised to learn that the iconic butterfly has been added to the endangered list.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature added the migrating monarch butterfly for the first time to its “red list” of threatened species and categorized it as "endangered" — two steps from extinct.

The group estimates that the monarch population in North America has declined between 22% and 72% over 10 years, depending on the measurement method.

Bob Gittins operates three Facebook pages that are focused on monarchs and through Nebraska Monarchs coordinates pollinator plant giveaways each spring to increase habitat. Gittins said people across Omaha and Nebraska have been worried because they haven’t been seeing many monarchs this summer.

“It was noticeable in the posts throughout the group,” he said.

Gittins said he usually sees lots of monarch activity in June. Last year, he counted more than 200 butterfly eggs and 75 caterpillars by the end of the month.

That was not the case this summer.

“Since I started, this is the worst I’ve ever seen,” he said. “To not even see one egg in my yard by July 3 — it was pretty devastating. It was really sad.”

He said, however, that people are starting to report that they are seeing monarchs, a month later than normal.

After wintering in the mountains of central Mexico, the butterflies migrate to the north, breeding multiple generations along the way for thousands of miles. The offspring that reaches southern Canada then begin the trip back to Mexico at the end of summer.

A smaller group spends winters in coastal California, then disperses in spring and summer across several states west of the Rocky Mountains. This population has seen an even more precipitous decline than the eastern monarchs, although there was a small bounce back last winter.

The population is being hit by loss of habitat and increased use of herbicides and pesticides.

“If you have a beautiful native garden and they had to fly through pesticides, they are going to die,” Gittins said.

Gittins and his group have given away 15,000 pollinator plants as well as seeds in the past three years in an attempt to bolster monarch numbers.

“I think people are trying. We are having record requests for seeds,” he said. “People are very actively planting the milkweeds. They are planting the natives.”

Dr. Ellen Sharp, an internationally recognized voice on the butterfly, is working with Nebraska Monarchs on its efforts. She said people all over the flyway are not seeing the insects, they are arriving late or there are just a very few of them.

She said on the individual level, lots of enthusiasm and commitment are evident for saving monarchs and other pollinators. But efforts by corporations and government entities are not on the same level.

She said more work also has to be done to save the monarch’s winter grounds in Mexico, which is being hurt by logging and the effects of climate change.

"We need collective, transnational action to save this migratory phenomenon," she said.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.