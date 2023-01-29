Monroe, Nebraska man killed in fiery collision with farm equipment

Authorities have positively identified a man who was killed last week in a fiery two-vehicle collision in central Nebraska.

Following an autopsy, the Nance County Sheriff's Office said that Riley Royle, 26, of Monroe, Nebraska, died Jan. 17 after colliding with a piece of farm equipment. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. on Nebraska Highway 22 near Genoa.

Investigators determined that Royle was driving Chevrolet Suburban west on Highway 22 near 370th Avenue when it hit the rear end of a piece of farm equipment. The collision caused the Suburban to catch fire.

Passersby were unable to get Royle out of the vehicle due to the fire, investigators said. The driver of the farm equipment was transported to the Columbus Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Genoa, a town of about 1,000 residents, is located 22 miles west of Columbus.

