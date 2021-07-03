MoPac Trail bridge over Platte River between Omaha and Lincoln has reopened

“The trail that goes from the bridge to the trail along the highway — that was completely destroyed, under silt and sand and stuff like that,” Winkler said. “It was a mess.”

Despite the damage, the bridge stayed intact and structurally sound.

The project required the removal of debris and involved replacing the damaged railings and lost icebreakers, as well as reconstructing the buried segment of trail, said project manager Eric Williams, natural resources planner at the NRD.

The Papio NRD worked closely with Game and Parks and the Lower Platte South NRD to complete the project.

“Sometimes we don’t know what we have until it’s gone,” said Deborah Eagan, chair of the Lower Platte South NRD board.

Losing access to the bridge garnered attention from trail users who were eager to see it repaired.

“Fortunately, the damage was able to be fixed in an effective and efficient manner,” Eagan said. “We are excited to have this important local and national link to our trail systems restored.”

The bridge, which was a railroad bridge before 2001, is part of the Great American Rail-Trail, a bike trail that stretches over 3,700 miles from coast to coast.