MoPac Trail bridge over Platte River between Omaha and Lincoln has reopened

An important pedestrian and bicycle link between Omaha and Lincoln has officially reopened after being closed for more than two years because of damage sustained during catastrophic flooding.
Officials from across the region celebrated the reopening of the Lied Platte River Bridge and MoPac Trail with a ribbon-cutting Saturday morning. The trail and bridge were damaged during the historic flooding after the 2019 bomb cyclone that caused more than $2.6 billion in losses.
The Lied Bridge is the only crossing point along the Platte River that connects Lincoln and Omaha via the MoPac Trail.
The cost of the repairs totaled more than $525,000. The Federal Emergency Management Agency covered 90% of the cost, said John Winkler, general manager of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District. The remaining 10% came from local entities, including the NRD and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
“Because it was such a historic flood, it pushed some debris as far as trees and things against the railing, and so it tore down a good section of the railing,” Winkler explained.
The structure also lost some of its icebreakers, which protect the bridge from floating ice.
“The trail that goes from the bridge to the trail along the highway — that was completely destroyed, under silt and sand and stuff like that,” Winkler said. “It was a mess.”
Despite the damage, the bridge stayed intact and structurally sound.
The project required the removal of debris and involved replacing the damaged railings and lost icebreakers, as well as reconstructing the buried segment of trail, said project manager Eric Williams, natural resources planner at the NRD.
The Papio NRD worked closely with Game and Parks and the Lower Platte South NRD to complete the project.
“Sometimes we don’t know what we have until it’s gone,” said Deborah Eagan, chair of the Lower Platte South NRD board.
Losing access to the bridge garnered attention from trail users who were eager to see it repaired.
“Fortunately, the damage was able to be fixed in an effective and efficient manner,” Eagan said. “We are excited to have this important local and national link to our trail systems restored.”
The bridge, which was a railroad bridge before 2001, is part of the Great American Rail-Trail, a bike trail that stretches over 3,700 miles from coast to coast.
After the ribbon was cut, the first three people to ride across were traveling this cross-country trail from Washington, D.C., to Washington state.
Julie Harris, executive director of Bike Walk Nebraska, said she can’t overstate her excitement for the reopening of the Lied Bridge.
“Not only is it a key connection for people riding locally between Omaha and Lincoln, the bridge also provides a regional connection to 120 miles of trail on the west and over 100 miles of trail on the east, creating enormous potential for bicycle tourism in eastern Nebraska,” she said.