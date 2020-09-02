 Skip to main content
More than 1,700 pounds of pot found during Dawson County traffic stop
A deputy with the Dawson County Sheriff's Office arrested two men after discovering 1,745 pounds of marijuana and 60 pounds of THC during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, a Dawson County sheriff's deputy stopped a westbound cargo van for a vehicle defect. The deputy became suspicious of criminal activity and was given consent to search the van. 

The search turned up the marijuana and THC in cardboard boxes marked as coffee. 

The two men, both residents of North Carolina, were arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and suspicion of possession of THC with intent to distribute. They also were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of drug money, according to a Facebook post from the Dawson County Sheriff's Office.

THC is the active ingredient in marijuana that produces psychoactive effects.

The men were booked into the Dawson County Jail in Lexington. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

