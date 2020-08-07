More than 2,600 Nebraskans have signed up for expanded Medicaid so far

More than 2,600 Nebraskans applied for health coverage during the first six days of enrollment for state’s new Medicaid expansion program, officials with the Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.
As of Thursday, the department had received 2,692 applications, and more than 5,000 phone calls had been answered by Medicaid call centers from Saturday to Thursday, HHS officials said.
Benefits under the new program, also known as Heritage Health Adult, will begin Oct. 1. The program covers working-age adults whose incomes fall below 138% of the federal poverty level — $17,609 for a single person or $36,156 for a family of four.
Most will be enrolled in the basic tier of services, which include physical and behavioral health care and prescription drugs.
Those who are pregnant, age 19 or 20 or deemed medically frail will qualify for the full scope of services available to people on traditional Medicaid, which also includes dental and vision care, as well as over-the-counter medications.
Nebraska voters approved Medicaid expansion in the 2018 general election. State officials have taken more time implementing the new coverage than any other state.
To apply, go online to accessnebraska.ne.gov, call toll-free at 855-632-7633 or TDD 402-471-7256, or go to any HHS office.
