More than 20 wildfires burn more than 81,000 acres in Nebraska

At least 23 fires broke out in Nebraska, creating life-threatening conditions last weekend, state officials said in an update Wednesday.

And while losses are still being tallied, the fires are known to have burned more than 81,000 acres, destroying at least three homes and causing extensive damage to agricultural land.

The simultaneous fires were so aggressive that a high-level, national disaster management team jumped in to help — the first time in Nebraska since 2012. The interagency Type 1 Complex Incident Management teams are deployed in major disasters, such as 9/11, said Terry Krasko, spokesman for the Nebraska team. The umbrella agency for the teams is the U.S. Forest Service. The last time that level of expertise was used in Nebraska was during the 2012 fire year, he said — Nebraska's hottest, driest year on record and its worst fire year.

Last weekend's fires claimed the life of retired Cambridge Volunteer Fire Chief John P. Trimble and left more than 15 people injured, including one person who had to be transported by air rescue to an area hospital, according to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

NEMA reports that the fires, which mostly started on Friday or Saturday, burned more than 76,000 acres. For about half of these large fires, the number of acres burned is still unavailable from the state. At least 5,000 acres burned in Burt County, according to local officials.

Additionally, nearly 30,000 acres burned earlier this month in another fatal fire in southwest Nebraska.

At least eight houses burned this weekend and, of those, at least three were occupied, according to state and local reports. One of the destroyed homes was in southwest Nebraska and the other two in Burt County. Several of the other houses were seasonal cabins or had long been vacant, local officials say.

Most of the fires have been contained, but crews were still working on the largest: the Road 702 fire that has burned 41,448 acres in Red Willow, Furnas and Frontier Counties in Nebraska and Phillips and Norton Counties in Kansas. There, despite stiff winds , firefighters had brought the fire to within 74% containment by Wednesday morning, according to NEMA. That fire, in which Trumble died, started Friday.

In other news released Wednesday:

Scotts Bluff County: Up to nine fires broke out in the Panhandle county on Friday and Saturday, and a record wind gust of 83 mph was reported, according to NEMA. The winds downed power lines, uprooted trees and left upward of 4,000 homes and businesses without power. The airport at Scottsbluff closed for safety reasons. The number of acres burned was unavailable.

Blaine County: Near Purdum, five large fires were reported Friday and consumed nearly 30,000 acres. More than 20 volunteer fire departments responded, and three firetrucks were damaged.

Perkins County: Four fires were reported near the village of Elsie and burned about 4,970 acres. Four firefighters were injured.

Cheyenne and Deuel Counties: Three large fires broke out between Sunol and Lodge Pole, requiring the evacuation of some residents. Acres burned was unavailable.

Burt County: Fire started near Lyons and burned toward Macy, requiring its evacuation. Four people were injured and one person was life-flighted. Eighteen volunteer fire departments responded, and one firetruck was destroyed. Local officials say 5,000 to 5,500 acres burned.

Butler County: On Saturday, 100 calves, a hay barn and 900 calving hutches were lost in a fire that started when a front end loader sparked against some concrete. Two firefighters went to the hospital because of smoke inhalation, and several others were treated for eye irritation. Eight volunteer fire departments responded to the fire.

