More than 700 caregivers employed by State of Iowa say no to COVID vaccine

More than 700 public employees who help care for Iowans in state-run facilities are declining the coronavirus vaccine.

According to the latest data from the Iowa Department of Human Services, of the 660 employees at western Iowa’s Glenwood Resource Center for profoundly disabled individuals, 323 — or 49% of the home’s workforce — have said no to the vaccine.

Of the 323 Glenwood employees who have refused the vaccine, 256 are considered direct-care or clinical workers. Glenwood is about 25 miles southeast of Omaha.

At the Boys State Training School in Eldora, 76 workers — or 42% of the facility’s 182 employees — have declined the vaccine. Of the 76 workers who have refused the vaccine, 62 are are considered direct-care or clinical workers.

The two facilities are among the six managed by DHS. Department spokesman Matt Highland said the agency is not requiring its workers to get the vaccine but is “strongly encouraging” everyone employed in the six care facilities to get vaccinated.