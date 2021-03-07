More than a million birds migrating through Loess Bluffs Refuge; DeSoto spectacle thrills, too

Migrating bird numbers are soaring past 1 million at the Loess Hills wildlife refuge near Mound City, Missouri.
There are also thousands of birds closer to Omaha at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge in Missouri Valley, Iowa, including two active eagle nests.
Snow geese are the most predominant species at both places.
Wildlife biologist and acting manager Darrin Welchert said there are also an estimated 10,000 ducks of various species and about 20 eagles at Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge.
Peter Rea, the park ranger at DeSoto, said he's unsure of exact numbers there because they fluctuate so much.
He said there are lots of eagles, and one of the nests can be seen easily from the viewing wall at the Bob Starr Wildlife Overlook on the north end of the narrow DeSoto Lake.
The wall has holes, which allows visitors to look through and observe the birds without disturbing them.
"We recommend bringing binoculars to locate different wildlife and help the viewing enjoyment,'' he said.
The warm weather is pushing birds quickly north.
“It’s hard to say how long they are going to stay,’’ Welchert said.
The auto tour loup at the Loess Bluffs refuge 100 miles southeast of Omaha is open, allowing visitors to see the birds from their vehicles.
The birds usually leave at first light and return to the refuge about 10 or 11 a.m.
“The peak numbers are between 1 and 4 p.m., then they go back to feed at dusk and come back when it’s dark,’’ Welchert said.
The birds will fly quite a distance to find waste grain, especially corn.
Rea said the birds do the same at DeSoto, where entrance fees have been waived due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is no fee at Loess Bluffs.
Welchert said the birds could stay for a while if they find the ideal feeding situation or leave in a few days.
“It’s springtime, and it’s time to head north,’’ he said.
