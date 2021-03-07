More than a million birds migrating through Loess Bluffs Refuge; DeSoto spectacle thrills, too

Migrating bird numbers are soaring past 1 million at the Loess Hills wildlife refuge near Mound City, Missouri.

There are also thousands of birds closer to Omaha at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge in Missouri Valley, Iowa, including two active eagle nests.

Snow geese are the most predominant species at both places.

Wildlife biologist and acting manager Darrin Welchert said there are also an estimated 10,000 ducks of various species and about 20 eagles at Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge.

Peter Rea, the park ranger at DeSoto, said he's unsure of exact numbers there because they fluctuate so much.

He said there are lots of eagles, and one of the nests can be seen easily from the viewing wall at the Bob Starr Wildlife Overlook on the north end of the narrow DeSoto Lake.

The wall has holes, which allows visitors to look through and observe the birds without disturbing them.

"We recommend bringing binoculars to locate different wildlife and help the viewing enjoyment,'' he said.

The warm weather is pushing birds quickly north.

“It’s hard to say how long they are going to stay,’’ Welchert said.