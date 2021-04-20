More than half of adult Nebraskans have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

More than half of adult Nebraskans now have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, marking a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

Almost 774,000 Nebraskans had gotten at least one shot as of Sunday, according to a World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. That works out to 53% of the state’s 18-and-older population and puts the state at 18th best in that category, up two spots from last week.

In addition, more than half a million Nebraskans — some 531,000 — now are fully vaccinated. That figure, a little more than 36% of the state’s adults, put Nebraska at No. 14 among states.

In the bigger picture, Nebraska’s rollout is on par with or slightly ahead of the nation at large, with half of all American adults also having received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the CDC.

Federal officials also announced Monday that anyone 16 and older now is eligible for the vaccine.

Nationally, more than 129 million people ages 18 and older have received at least one shot, or 50.4% of the total adult population, according to the CDC. More than 83 million adults, or 32.5% of the total adult population, are fully vaccinated with one of the three vaccines approved in the U.S.