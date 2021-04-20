More than half of adult Nebraskans have gotten at least one dose of COVID vaccine

More than half of adult Nebraskans now have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, marking a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19.
Almost 774,000 Nebraskans had gotten at least one shot as of Sunday, according to a World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. That works out to 53% of the state’s 18-and-older population and puts the state at 18th best in that category, up two spots from last week.
In addition, more than half a million Nebraskans — some 531,000 — now are fully vaccinated. That figure, a little more than 36% of the state’s adults, put Nebraska at No. 14 among states.
In the bigger picture, Nebraska’s rollout is on par with or slightly ahead of the nation at large, with half of all American adults also having received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the CDC.
Federal officials also announced Monday that anyone 16 and older now is eligible for the vaccine.
Nationally, more than 129 million people ages 18 and older have received at least one shot, or 50.4% of the total adult population, according to the CDC. More than 83 million adults, or 32.5% of the total adult population, are fully vaccinated with one of the three vaccines approved in the U.S.
In Nebraska, there still are quite a few people who want to get vaccinated and who are attending mass vaccination clinics, particularly in populous Douglas and Lancaster Counties, said Susan Bockrath, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Local Health Directors. That includes many younger people, those 16 and older, who only recently became eligible for the shots.
But some slots are getting harder to fill, she said, and local health departments are changing how they reach people.
“We’ve vaccinated most of the easy-to-find folks,” she said. “Yes, there is a shift in tactics in trying to convince the people who maybe haven’t made the decision to vaccinate yet that it’s the right thing to do.”
The Douglas County Health Department began offering walk-in shots at some clinics last week and announced Monday that it was expanding walk-in opportunities throughout the county. Both the drive-thru clinic at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha Campus and the Heartland Family Service Generations Center at 4318 Fort St. were accepting walk-ins Monday.
Health officials continue to reach out to Nebraskans. State and local health officials have held virtual town halls and other events to provide information and opportunities to ask questions.
More clinics in the future may be attached to schools, as recently occurred in Grand Island.
Another option may be to reach out to chambers of commerce to host Zoom meetings to help local businesses understand talking points that can convince reluctant workers, she said. Some health departments still are offering vaccination clinics at manufacturing facilities.
But Bockrath said the time also has come where health officials need everyone to talk up the vaccines to anyone who will listen. Health officials need those who are nervous or unsure to turn to health departments, the CDC’s website and other reliable sources to get questions answered.
One ongoing frustration is how politicized vaccination still is in some communities, she said. But a positive sign is that health officials are seeing some who initially said they were not going to get vaccinated make a different decision.
“We appreciate that people can hear new information and change their minds,” Bockrath said. “The door is always open for someone who said they didn’t want to be vaccinated and (who) turns around and changes their mind.”
Indeed, 73% of Nebraskans 65 and older now are fully vaccinated, putting Nebraska at No. 11 in that category. But the total continues to creep up, suggesting that some older Nebraskans who were reluctant to get the vaccines initially have since gotten them. The number of fully vaccinated Nebraskans 65 and older was just under 70% the week before.
Nebraska health officials don’t appear to face as hard a sell as those in some states.
The state fell in the middle of the pack in an April 6 study by the U.S. Health and Human Services Department that estimated hesitancy by state, county and smaller areas with at least 100,000 people. Federal officials estimated that 17% of Nebraskans were hesitant to get a vaccine in early to mid-March, with 9% strongly hesitant. All Nebraska counties were estimated at either 17% or 18% hesitant.
Iowa was in the top third in hesitancy with 20% estimated hesitant and 10% strongly hesitant. The highest was Wyoming with 31% estimated hesitant, and the lowest were Massachusetts and Vermont with 7%.
In the more detailed breakdown, federal officials divided Douglas County into quadrants. Hesitancy was estimated at 21% in the northeast, 19% in the southeast and 15% in the northwest and southwest.
“We absolutely believe in these vaccines and what they can do to help us have safe summers that are full of (good times) with the people we want to see,” Bockrath said.
One challenge is that the vaccines currently come in packaging with multiple doses that’s not conducive to small clinics or sending out vaccinators to drive long distances between administering two or three doses. But Bockrath said she can’t imagine that won’t change at some point. No one wants to waste vaccine.
“There’s a lot more to do, but you can’t understand what a relief it is to know a half-million Nebraskans (have been) vaccinated,” she said.
And some more good news:
While Nebraska’s cases had been ticking upward for the past couple of weeks, the state recorded 2,090 new cases for the week that ended Saturday, down almost 13% from 2,395 the previous week.
Last week’s case count was only modestly higher than it has been over the past two months, indicating the state may be avoiding the kind of large third surge affecting some other states.
Nebraska’s per capita cases for the week, in fact, ranked well below the national average and was 28th among the states. Iowa came in even lower at No. 32. Cases in Michigan last week, on the other hand, were running five times higher than in Nebraska.
World-Herald Staff Writer Henry J. Cordes contributed to this report.
Nebraskans lost to COVID-19
Al Martinez
Berniece Marie Scott
Bessie Feighner
Cecilia Dunnigan
Charles Maguire
Craig Gilbert
Daniel Hegarty
Daphne Newton
Darrell Dibben
Darrin Cook
Denver Schmadeke
Don Kane
Donald and Carol Wendland
Donald and Marie Stoltenberg
Donald Obermire
Dorothy Schnieders
Elinor Borders
Ernie Johnson
Frank Kumor
Frank Naranjo
Gary Elwood
Greg Peterson
Helen Jones Woods
Jack Fynbu
Jesus Ortega
Jim McGrath
Joel A. Watts
Karen Darling
Ken Dahlke
Kevin Hopper
Laura Saf
Larry Saab
Leland Lamberty
Louis “LJ” Dickson
Lydia and Carlos Tibbs
Mary Lou O'Hare
Merlene Hughes
Mike Acquazzino
Ming Wang
Nancy Cardisco-Preister
Paul Filsinger
Paul Ing
Pedro Garcia III
Phyllis Wachholtz
Ralph Marasco
Randy Secrest
Robert M. Fausset
Robert Puhalla Sr.
Roger Ryman
Samiera Abou-Nasr
Steve Maurer
Ted Bray
Tom Vint
Toni Trapp
Vincent Kershaw
Wayne Stanley
