More than numbers: How we did it

Today, The World-Herald presents a collective look at the lives of 40 people lost to COVID-19.

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads and the grief ripples further through our state, it’s often hard to see exactly how much Nebraska has lost.

While far from comprehensive, the stories are meant to give insight behind the numbers — into people who lived well and loved deeply, who built families, friendships and careers, and who had more living to do.

The World-Herald would like to thank the families who shared stories and photos of their loved ones with the newspaper throughout this year.

The newspaper also drew on contributions from Lee Enterprises newspapers around Nebraska that have documented lives of COVID-19 victims.

In addition, The World-Herald reached out to families who presented testimonials through an effort of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications and its Nebraska News Service.

These stories represent only a small fraction of the lives lost in Nebraska. Even as hope rises with the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, more Nebraskans will die in the coming weeks and months.