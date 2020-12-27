More than numbers: Remembering the lives of Nebraskans lost to COVID

“The Tibbses are beautiful people,” said Alexander, who was married to Carlos Tibbs for five of the 10 years they were together. “They covered you with their love.”

Tom Vint

Age 72/Longtime sportswriter

Mandy Vint Troia still made kringla for the holidays.

Baking cookies during the holidays was one of those special rituals she and her brother, Tim, shared with their father, Tom Vint. And kringla, a pretzel-shaped Norwegian cookie, were one of Tom’s specialties.

Tom, who learned to bake from his mother, knew the “Grandma secrets” for making the cookies. Cousins would call or text him for advice, which he graciously gave.

But this year, Mandy baked the cookies without her dad.

Tom, a longtime Associated Press sports writer and Omaha AP bureau staffer, died Sept. 2 after a monthlong battle with COVID-19. He was 72.

Mandy, who marked her 43rd birthday the day her father died, said he will be missed by many.