Most Nebraska teachers skeptical that schools can open safely, union survey finds

A majority of educators surveyed by the Nebraska state teachers union expressed skepticism that schools can reopen safely to students this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

Educators in the state’s urban areas were more skeptical than their peers statewide, according to the survey by the Nebraska State Education Association.

The survey was conducted July 24-29, and 3,111 teachers responded, the association said.

Educators were asked how likely it was — “based on the way things are trending” — that their district could reopen safely to students for in-person learning in the fall.

Fifty-two percent of respondents statewide said it was not very likely or not likely at all.

In the metro areas, a greater share of respondents expressed doubt: Douglas County 69%, Sarpy and Cass Counties 60% and Lancaster County 68%.

“Teachers are worried for themselves, but they’re also worried for your kids and their own families,” said Maddie Fennell, executive director of the association. “And they don’t know that the system is ready. There’s too many unknowns.”