Most of the bison that escaped from south-central Nebraska feedlot have been rounded up

Most of the 125 bison that escaped last week from a feedlot in south-central Nebraska have been rounded up, but they're not all back at the feedlot, the Phelps County sheriff said Monday.

Most of the animals are in pastures or pens in Phelps County, Sheriff Gene Samuelson said, but a few still were out in Phelps, Furnas, Harlan and Gosper Counties. At least 50 were back at the feedlot, Samuelson said.

Ritch Blythe, who owns Valley View Feeders south of Overton, said Monday that crews still were working to secure all the animals.

The bison escaped about 5 a.m. Wednesday from Valley View Feeders, which is south of Interstate 80 and the Platte River. The animals headed south from the feedlot after they broke down a gate.

Officials were alerted to the escape when a semitrailer truck hit a bison.

Five of the bison were hit and killed by vehicles Wednesday, the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. One county resident also shot one of the animals.

Blythe said he is grateful that so many people volunteered to help round up the animals.

The feedlot has handled bison since the early 2000s.