Motorcycle fatalities in Nebraska are way down (so far) in 2021

"We encourage every new rider to take a motorcycle safety course," Geer said. "We feel it's more important to prevent a crash than to work on making the crashes safer. We have our share of crashes (in Nebraska), and a lot of it is because of riders who don't even have a motorcycle license and have never taken a safety course."

ABATE and the Nebraska Department of Transportation have stepped up the "Share the Road" campaign, which promotes driver awareness and increases understanding of how motorcycles behave in traffic, said Todd C. Miller, state coordinator of ABATE of Nebraska. Miller said that message —on road signs and on the internet — may be helping.

Miller said he doesn't think anyone knows for sure why one year is worse or better than another for fatalities, noting that weather, road conditions and now the COVID-19 pandemic factor into the equation. "I will say in the first part of this year's riding season, we saw a huge decrease in the number of folks on the road due to working from home and COVID relief."

Miller also noted that motorcycle-riding season isn't over, and in the last month he has noticed "a huge uptick in the number of vehicles on the road. ... I'm afraid this number will not be the final one."