Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash near Lincoln's Union College

A motorcyclist died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash near Union College in south-central Lincoln.
The motorcyclist, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene near 48th and Bancroft Streets about 5:15 a.m., according to a spokesman for the Lincoln Police Department. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.
The identity of the motorcyclist will be released during the Police Department's regular briefing Monday morning, the spokesman said.
