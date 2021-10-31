 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash near Lincoln's Union College
0 comments

Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash near Lincoln's Union College

A motorcyclist died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash near Union College in south-central Lincoln.  

The motorcyclist, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene near 48th and Bancroft Streets about 5:15 a.m., according to a spokesman for the Lincoln Police Department. His name is being withheld pending notification of family. 

The identity of the motorcyclist will be released during the Police Department's regular briefing Monday morning, the spokesman said. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How the weather may affect your trick-or-treating

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert