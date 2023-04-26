A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in northeast Lincoln.

The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification of family, a spokeswoman for the Lincoln Police Department said. The collision occurred about 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of North 84th and Holdrege Streets.

Investigators determined that a sport-utility vehicle was northbound on 84th Street and began turning left onto Holdrege Street. A southbound motorcycle in the right turn lane continued through the intersection, colliding with the passenger side of the SUV.

A female passenger in the SUV was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the police department's non-emergency number at 402-441-6000. Witnesses can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.