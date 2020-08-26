Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle collision near Creston, Iowa

A 44-year-old man died Tuesday after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into the rear of a pickup truck just south of Creston, Iowa.

Richard W. Starlin of Creston was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Iowa State Patrol report. The driver of the pickup, Thaddeus Sickels, 52, of Creston, was not injured.

Investigators determined that Starlin was riding a 2013 Harley-Davidson BNC northbound on Hi and Dry Road just south of 205th Street about 8:30 p.m. The motorcycle came over a hill and rear-ended a 2005 Toyota Tacoma driven by Sickels.

Creston is about 100 miles east of Omaha.

