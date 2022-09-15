Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash south of Hastings

A celebration of life will be held this weekend for a motorcyclist who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Hastings.

Riley A. Sears, 38, of Hastings, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Sunday evening crash, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash occurred about 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads B and 312 just northwest of the village of Glenvil.

Investigators determined that Sears was eastbound on County Road 312 when he lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle collided with a northbound Chrysler Town and Country van driven by Charlene Thompson, 42, of Glenvil.

Thompson was taken to to Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings for treatment and was released. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

A celebration of life ceremony for Sears will be held from 10 a.m. to noon this Sunday. The ceremony will be at the Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Hastings.